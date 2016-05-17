© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Portman Says He Likes Trump on Taxes, Not on Muslim-Ban or Debt

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 17, 2016 at 5:58 PM EDT
Rob Portman
WKSU

Ohio’s Republican U.S. senator is laying out the reasons he’s supporting Donald Trump for president – and the positions on which he disagrees with the GOP front-runner. 

Rob Portman has been mentioned as a potential Trump running mate and says he’s not interested. But he says he’s following through on his commitment to back the Republican nominee and sees some things to like in Trump’s platform.

“I went to a hearing today on tax reform and talked about something that Donald Trump is very much for that I’m very much for, which is reforming our tax code so that it can help to create jobs in Ohio and in America rather than overseas.” 

Portman says he disagrees with Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the U.S., calling it inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution and impractical. And he rejected Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. debt with bondholders could be renegotiated, saying that could lead to hikes in interest rates that would cost hundreds of thousands people their jobs. 

