Kasich Sits Down for First Interview Since Leaving the Presidential Race

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 17, 2016 at 9:47 AM EDT
screen shot of John Kasich
CNN
Gov. John Kasich, talking with CNN's Anderson Cooper

Just over a week after giving up on his campaign to become the Republican nominee for president, John Kasich sat down in the governor’s residence in Columbus for his first interview, talking about why he quit and what happens next. 

"He just wanted to get this thing over with. I'm not happy about it."

Kasich told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he had wanted to stay in the race after Ted Cruz dropped out following the Indiana primary, but then Republican Party chair Reince Priebus tweeted out an endorsement of Trump.

“…which I thought was completely inappropriate -- well I'm still there you know. He just wanted to get this thing over with. I'm not happy about it."

Kasich says he won’t run as a third-party candidate but doesn’t know what to do about endorsing Donald Trump.

“I'm undecided here about what I'm going to do here in this race.”

And Kasich said it would be hard to be Trump’s running mate unless Trump were to "become a uniter."

