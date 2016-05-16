Ohio Democratic Party Focuses on Portman's Position on Supreme Court Vacancy

The head of Ohio’s Democratic Party is throwing punches at Republican Senator Rob Portman for his part in the continued Supreme Court vacancy, saying that a new development makes it even more important to fill the seat now.

The Ohio Democratic Party has made the empty seat on the U.S. Supreme Court a centerpiece in their attempt to beat incumbent Republican Senator Rob Portman, who along with most of the Senate Republicans, refuse to hold hearings or a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

Pepper says Portman should change his mind given the changing landscape of the presidential campaign.

“Now that Donald Trump, the most toxic presidential candidate in modern history is the Republican’s presumptive nominee Senator Portman’s refusal to do his job is becoming even more dangerous.”

Portman has said that the voters will have a say in who the next Supreme Court justice should be based on their vote for president in November.