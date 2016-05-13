So Far, Donald Trump's Team Is Impressed With Cleveland's RNC Plans

A week after Donald Trump was assured the Republican presidential nomination, his top campaign staffers came to Cleveland today to meet with the RNC committee.

For Ohio Public Radio, WCPN's Darrielle Snipes reports this is the first of many meetings with the Trump campaign before the July convention.

Donald Trump's convention manager Paul Manafort, and other senior advisers met with Republican National Committee members at their downtown Cleveland headquarters to get an overview of the Convention.

RNC officials say they gave Trump’s staff a tour of the city and the Quicken Loans Arena, where Trump is expected to accept the nomination. Trump has said he wants to bring some "showbiz" to the convention.

Now that he is the apparent nominee, the convention will be more tailored to focus on him.

Manafort says, so far, he and his team are impressed.

“We envision a convention that will allow the American people to see Mr. Trump as the next president of the United States.”

RNC officials say they will be working closely with Trump's team right up until the start of the convention on July 18th.