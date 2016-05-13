© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Prison Workers' Union Plans Protests Over Prison Farm Closures

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 13, 2016 at 6:25 PM EDT
Union activists say they are not happy with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s decision to shutter ten prison farms. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports on what some union members are doing about it.

The state announced last month that after a hundred years of operating farms at some prisons, it was phasing out the program and selling the farmland.

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association has already filed suit against the state over the planned closure of the prison farm facilities, which they say would affect 56 employees and more than 200 inmates who work on those farms.

While they wait for a hearing later this month in a Franklin County Common Pleas courtroom, union activists are planning to protest.

The Marion Correction Facility will be picketed in the coming days but future pickets are planned for livestock auctions at the Chillicothe, Pickaway, Lebanon and London correction facilities.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
