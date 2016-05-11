Planned Parenthood Sues Ohio For Defunding Cancer Screening and Other Testing

Planned Parenthood is suing Ohio over a new law that would remove federal dollars from the organization that fund cancer screenings, HIV tests and more.

Planned Parenthood is asking a federal district court to allow federal funds to continue to come to the organization for health screenings, infant mortality programs and other services. Iris Harvey is with the Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

“Our commitment to our patients has never wavered," Harvey said. "And we file suit today because we will not allow politics to stand in the way of our patients and the care they need.”

The new law stripped $1.4 million federal dollars away from the organization, which many lawmakers say promotes abortion. And Ohio is not alone.

Since July, Planned Parenthood has filed 15 lawsuits against states seeking to strip money or access to abortions. Ohio Right to Life issued a statement, saying this is a frivolous lawsuit.