Ohio Senate Says 'Yes!' to Super Strong Beer

The Ohio Senate passed a bill today that could get rid of the alcohol limits on beer in the state.

This means craft breweries could start making and selling beer that goes beyond the current 12 percent alcohol by volume cap.

Republican Ohio Sen. Cliff Hite says a change would give brewers more freedom--adding that this is an industry that’s boomed thanks to reduced regulations.

"It wasn’t like that before but now there are a lot of people involved in craft brewing and I think it’s going to expand even more because of what we’ve just done,” Hite said.

Any beer over the 12 percent limit would have a label designating it as a “high alcohol beer.” The bill must still be approved by the House before going to Gov. Kasich.