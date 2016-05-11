© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Farm Bureau Names New Executive Vice President

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 11, 2016 at 6:42 PM EDT
Photo of Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President Adam Sharp
THE OHIO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry.

Adam Sharp is the new executive vice president at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Sharp, who’s been serving the farm bureau since 2004, says he’s excited about the current relationship between Ohio and its farmers with the growth of farmers markets, farm-to-table restaurants and the attention to buying local.

“You didn’t have a lot of food conversation and I think now we do and I think that’s something that’s valued and should be valued," Sharp said. "We should be talking about our food, we should be talking about what’s grown here and how it’s grown.”

Sharp credits his involvement with 4H, FFA and attending Ohio State University as some key factors to earning the job.

Government & PoliticsAdam SharpOhio Farm Bureau Federationagriculture
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
