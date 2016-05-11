© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Longtime Youngstown Lawmaker Reacts to Newly Passed Medical Marijuana Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 11, 2016 at 6:37 PM EDT
Photo of former Ohio Rep. Bob Hagan on "The State of Ohio" television show
"THE STATE OF OHIO"

When the Ohio House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana, a former lawmaker was watching the floor debate online.

For 18 years, Bob Hagan had tried to get lawmakers to consider bills to legalize marijuana in some form. So the former Democratic State Representative says he was pleased when he saw Ohio legislators pass a bill to allow medical marijuana.

“I didn’t jump out of my seat and say, “finally, they’ve done it,” but I did think after all of these years, they are heading in the right direction,” Hagan said.

Hagan says he’d like to see marijuana eventually legalized and decriminalized. Last fall he supported the failed constitutional amendment that would have created 10 growing sites and allowed marijuana for medical and personal use in Ohio.

A new survey by Quinnipiac University shows 90 percent of Ohioans support medical marijuana and more than half support legalizing it for personal use.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaBob Hagan
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content