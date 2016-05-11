Longtime Youngstown Lawmaker Reacts to Newly Passed Medical Marijuana Bill

When the Ohio House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana, a former lawmaker was watching the floor debate online.

For 18 years, Bob Hagan had tried to get lawmakers to consider bills to legalize marijuana in some form. So the former Democratic State Representative says he was pleased when he saw Ohio legislators pass a bill to allow medical marijuana.

“I didn’t jump out of my seat and say, “finally, they’ve done it,” but I did think after all of these years, they are heading in the right direction,” Hagan said.

Hagan says he’d like to see marijuana eventually legalized and decriminalized. Last fall he supported the failed constitutional amendment that would have created 10 growing sites and allowed marijuana for medical and personal use in Ohio.

A new survey by Quinnipiac University shows 90 percent of Ohioans support medical marijuana and more than half support legalizing it for personal use.