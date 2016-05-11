Five Ohio Public Universities Sign Up for State's Online Checkbook

Five Ohio public universities are opening up their checkbooks for all of the state to see.

Bowling Green State, Central State, Wright State, Miami and Ohio Universities are all joining OhioCheckbook.com.

It's Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s user-friendly website that gives an inside look at government and other public spending.

Mandel posts expenditures of state government, statewide pension funds and more than 600 local government entities.

And although it’s just five state universities now, Mandel plans to get the other nine involved eventually.

“I think just based on human nature and based on what we’ve seen in the state of Ohio is that once some entities come online usually the others follow suit,” Mandel said.

The universities will black out certain data, such as students’ personal information.