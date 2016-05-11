© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Five Ohio Public Universities Sign Up for State's Online Checkbook

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 11, 2016 at 6:37 AM EDT
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel with five state university officials
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Mandel says he hopes to eventually get all of Ohio's state funded universities to join his Online Checkbook.

Five Ohio public universities are opening up their checkbooks for all of the state to see.

Bowling Green State, Central State, Wright State, Miami and Ohio Universities are all joining OhioCheckbook.com.

It's Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s user-friendly website that gives an inside look at government and other public spending.

Mandel posts expenditures of state government, statewide pension funds and more than 600 local government entities.

And although it’s just five state universities now, Mandel plans to get the other nine involved eventually.

“I think just based on human nature and based on what we’ve seen in the state of Ohio is that once some entities come online usually the others follow suit,” Mandel said.

The universities will black out certain data, such as students’ personal information.

Government & Politics
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
