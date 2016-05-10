New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Tight Race Between Trump and Clinton

For the first time, a major poll shows presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump leading Democratic front runner Hillary Clinton in Ohio.

As Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, it's the first Quinnipiac poll released since John Kasich and Ted Cruz left the GOP contest.

For months, John Kasich had said he was the only one who polls showed could beat Clinton.

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Trump now has a slight four point lead in Ohio, while Clinton leads by one point in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Quinnipiac’s assistant polling director Peter Brown says, “If you think our numbers are accurate, then this portends a close race for president, at least now."

"Who knows what’ll happen in the next six months," says Brown, "but what this shows is, in the three most important states in the country, the race is essentially a statistical tie.”

Brown says Trump is doing slightly better among men that Clinton is doing among women, but in a close election, there are likely to be more women voters.