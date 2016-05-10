© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Tight Race Between Trump and Clinton

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 10, 2016 at 6:40 PM EDT
Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

For the first time, a major poll shows presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump leading Democratic front runner Hillary Clinton in Ohio.

As Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, it's the first Quinnipiac poll released since John Kasich and Ted Cruz left the GOP contest.

For months, John Kasich had said he was the only one who polls showed could beat Clinton.

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Trump now has a slight four point lead in Ohio, while Clinton leads by one point in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Quinnipiac’s assistant polling director Peter Brown says, “If you think our numbers are accurate, then this portends a close race for president, at least now."

"Who knows what’ll happen in the next six months," says Brown, "but what this shows is, in the three most important states in the country, the race is essentially a statistical tie.”

Brown says Trump is doing slightly better among men that Clinton is doing among women, but in a close election, there are likely to be more women voters.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDonald TrumpHillary ClintonQuinnipiac pollJohn Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content