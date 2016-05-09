© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Political Analyst Ponders the Probability of a Future Presidential Bid by Gov. Kasich

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 9, 2016 at 6:42 PM EDT
A photo of John Kasich
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN
/
NHPR

This weekend marked the first one since July of last year in which Gov. John Kasich wasn’t running for president. But some are wondering if his presidential ambitions are over.

Gov. John Kasich’s sudden decision to leave the Republican presidential contest last week was a bit of a surprise to University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven. But he says Kasich’s campaign wasn’t catching on anywhere.

“He could have run this exact same campaign when he ran 16 years ago," Niven said. "He’s still running for that Republican Party, and I think that was one of the fundamental miscalculations. He was running for a party where resumes and hugs might have gotten him somewhere.”

Niven notes 1996 Republican nominee Bob Dole won the nomination on his third try, so he says Kasich could try again – but that he might not have much of a shot in a party that will likely nominate Donald Trump this time.

Kasich’s only primary win was in Ohio, which suggests Trump might have trouble here.

Niven says that Republicans hoping to see incumbent Sen. Rob Portman re-elected need to consider running two campaigns when Trump campaigns here.

“It would be hard for anybody, but Rob Portman would be to sort of command the state’s attention over Donald Trump? None of the other candidates for president was able to do it,” Niven said.

Niven notes that over the last 40 years, turnout has been highest when the approval ratings for the candidates is lowest – and with both Trump and potential Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with the highest unfavorabilty ratings in history, this fall could bring a record turnout.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content