Kasich and Another Run for the White House

This weekend marked the first one since July in which Gov. John Kasich wasn’t running for president. But some are wondering if his presidential ambitions are over. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Kasich’s sudden decision to leave the Republican presidential contest this week was a bit of a surprise to University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven. But he says Kasich’s campaign wasn’t catching on anywhere.

“He could have run this exact same campaign when he ran 16 years ago. He’s still running for that Republican Party, and I think that was one of the fundamental miscalculations. He was running for a party where resumes and hugs might have gotten him somewhere.”

Niven notes 1996 Republican nominee Bob Dole won the nomination on his third try, so he says Kasich could try again – but that he might not have much of a shot in a party that will likely nominate Donald Trump this time.