Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich and Another Run for the White House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 9, 2016 at 12:40 PM EDT

This weekend marked the first one since July in which Gov. John Kasich wasn’t running for president. But some are wondering if his presidential ambitions are over. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Kasich’s sudden decision to leave the Republican presidential contest this week was a bit of a surprise to University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven. But he says Kasich’s campaign wasn’t catching on anywhere.

“He could have run this exact same campaign when he ran 16 years ago.  He’s still running for that Republican Party, and I think that was one of the fundamental miscalculations. He was running for a party where resumes and hugs might have gotten him somewhere.”

Niven notes 1996 Republican nominee Bob Dole won the nomination on his third try, so he says Kasich could try again – but that he might not have much of a shot in a party that will likely nominate Donald Trump this time.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler