Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Analyst Sees Tough Race For Portman With Trump As the GOP Nominee

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 9, 2016 at 6:43 PM EDT
a photo of Portman and Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

After Ohioans cast their vote for a presidential nominee the next thing they’ll see on their ballot is a choice between Republican Sen. Rob Portman and his challenger -- former Gov. Ted Strickland.

As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, some believe it’s a race that just got a lot tighter.

A national forecast of the big election battles says Ohio went from a state that leaned Sen. Rob Portman’s way to being a toss-up.

Kyle Kondik is with Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. He says when the poll numbers for presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump go down, so does Portman’s chances of winning.

“What we’ve seen in recent election cycles is that it’s getting harder and harder for down ballot candidates to separate themselves from the top of the ticket, so if Trump were to lose Ohio by a significant amount he might also drag Portman down with him,” Kondik said.

He adds that more Democrats tend to turnout during presidential elections, another hurdle for Portman.

Government & PoliticsRob PortmanTed StricklandDonald Trumpelection 2016
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
