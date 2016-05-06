Libertarians Try to Open Their Tent to Unhappy Republicans and Democrats

CORRECTION: A transcription of the quote in this story originally incorrectly used the word "short." It should have been "sort."

Ohio’s Libertarian Party says it’s seen a spike in interest as Donald Trump has emerged from what was once a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates.

Aaron Keith Harris says the Libertarians first saw a boost when Rand Paul dropped out of the GOP race and saw it accelerate as Donald Trump was pretty much assured the nomination this week.

“I think a lot of the powerful people in the Republican Party are going come around for Trump because their jobs depend on it – whether it’s down-ticket stuff or they want cabinet positions and ambassadorships. But a lot of rank and file people like my parents -- who are sort of libertarian-leaning voters, but they are also Christian conservatives – I’m 99 percent sure they’re not going to vote for Trump.”

Harris says some Democrats -- also disenchanted with the prospect of Hillary Clinton as their nominee also are turning to third parties -- including Ohio’s Green Party.