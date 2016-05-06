2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Libertarians Try to Open Their Tent to Unhappy Republicans and Democrats
CORRECTION: A transcription of the quote in this story originally incorrectly used the word "short." It should have been "sort."
Ohio’s Libertarian Party says it’s seen a spike in interest as Donald Trump has emerged from what was once a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates.
Aaron Keith Harris says the Libertarians first saw a boost when Rand Paul dropped out of the GOP race and saw it accelerate as Donald Trump was pretty much assured the nomination this week.
“I think a lot of the powerful people in the Republican Party are going come around for Trump because their jobs depend on it – whether it’s down-ticket stuff or they want cabinet positions and ambassadorships. But a lot of rank and file people like my parents -- who are sort of libertarian-leaning voters, but they are also Christian conservatives – I’m 99 percent sure they’re not going to vote for Trump.”
Harris says some Democrats -- also disenchanted with the prospect of Hillary Clinton as their nominee also are turning to third parties -- including Ohio’s Green Party.