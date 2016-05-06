Gov. John Kasich Signs Multiple Bills Days After the Suspension of His Presidential Campaign

Many Ohio schools are getting for summer break. But as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, when parents do that back to school shopping, they’ll get a break.

In his first couple of days off the presidential campaign trail, Gov. John Kasich has signed several bills into law.

One provides for a three day period this August when you won’t have to pay sales tax on clothing and school supplies. It’s estimated Ohioans will save $78 million in taxes over those three days.

Kasich has also signed a bill that creates downtown redevelopment and innovation districts for purposes of rehabilitating historic buildings, creating jobs and encouraging economic development.

Other signed bills include the designation of special days or highways for different causes.