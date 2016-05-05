Ohio House to Hear Medical Marijuana Proposal

An Ohio House committee has approved a medical marijuana bill. The legislation now moves to the full House.

The bill would allow medical marijuana in edibles, oils and other products, but it would not allow patients to smoke or grow marijuana plants.

Republican State Rep. Kirk Schuring of Stark County says the plan restricts how doctors can recommend marijuana for patients and the process under which it could be done.

“I think we’ve got a good plan,” Schuring said.

But Aaron Marshall, a spokesman for one of the groups gathering petition signatures to put a different medical pot plan before voters, says Schuring’s bill is too restrictive.

“There’s going to be very few Ohio doctors who are going to be willing to participate in a system so full of red tape and restrictive requirements,” Marshall said.

Marshall says his group is gathering the more than 305,000 valid petition signatures it needs to put his group’s plan before voters this fall.