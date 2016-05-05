Ohio House Passes Bill Requiring Schools to Create Intervention Teams for Absentee Students

A new system that prevents absentee students from being thrown out of Ohio schools is moving forward.

The Ohio House has passed a bill requiring schools to create intervention teams that would step in when a child is consistently absent. That team will meet with students and their parents to try to fix the situation to avoid going to court.

Republican Rep. Jeff Rezabek of Dayton says lawmakers wanted to give more power to each school because every case is different.

“This is all about making sure the child becomes educated and can be a prosperous citizen in the future," Rezabek said. "That’s why we wanted that team approach that individual approach to address that truancy.”

The state’s two biggest teachers unions say they’re neutral right now but welcome the opportunity to provide more input.