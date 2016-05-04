Ohio's Top GOP Lawmakers Say They'll Back Trump

Two high-ranking state officials and big supporters of Gov. John Kasich say they’re ready to back Donald Trump as the GOP nominee.

Republican Senate President Keith Faber and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger have been rooting for Kasich to win the Republican nomination.

With Kasich exiting the race both seem to be slowly accepting the idea of Donald Trump as their pick.

Here’s what Faber said about the possible General Election race between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“I think in the end Mrs. Clinton would not do a good job as president and I can pray that Mr. Trump would.”

Rosenberger cautioned that -- until the convention in Cleveland -- the nomination is still up in the air. But he says he would support Trump if he ends up being the nominee.