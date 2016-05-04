John Kasich Says the Campaign Humbled and Changed Him

Gov. John Kasich formally withdrew from the GOP presidential race this evening, saying he doesn’t have the money or the sexy-soundbite message to continue.

But he did say he will continue to look for a way to serve America and its people.

“As I suspend my campaign today, I have renewed faith, deeper faith, that the Lord will show me the way forward and fulfill the purpose of my life. Thank you and God Bless.”

Kasich gave no indication if he’ll endorse or campaign for the now all-but-assured GOP nominee, Donald Trump.

As he did throughout his 10-month campaign, Kasich’s 15-minute withdrawal speech focused heavily on the positive. He said he was humbled and changed by the campaign, and he praised his family, supporters and the American public who joined his town halls.

“See stories like this occurred all across our country, and I think it’s frankly because -- for whatever the reason-- God gave me the grace to make people feel safe and comfortable. And they came to these town halls, which were absolutely magic.”

He also underscored the need for an economic recovery that includes more jobs throughout the economy – saying they strengthen families and communities.

