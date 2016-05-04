© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

John Kasich Says the Campaign Humbled and Changed Him

M.L. Schultze
Published May 4, 2016 at 6:41 PM EDT
John Kasich withdrawals
WKSU

Gov. John Kasich formally withdrew from the GOP presidential race this evening, saying he doesn’t have the money or the sexy-soundbite message to continue.

But he did say he will continue to look for a way to serve America and its people.

“As I suspend my campaign today, I have renewed faith, deeper faith, that the Lord will show me the way forward and fulfill the purpose of my life. Thank you and God Bless.”

Kasich gave no indication if he’ll endorse or campaign for the now all-but-assured GOP nominee, Donald Trump.

As he did throughout  his 10-month campaign, Kasich’s 15-minute withdrawal speech focused heavily on the positive. He said he was humbled and changed by the campaign, and he praised his family, supporters and the American public who joined his town halls.

Kasich on the magic of the campaign

“See stories like this occurred all across our country, and I think it’s frankly because -- for whatever the reason--  God gave me the grace to make people feel safe and comfortable. And they came to these town halls, which were absolutely magic.”

He also underscored the need for an economic recovery that includes more jobs throughout the economy – saying they strengthen families and communities.

Kasich on politicians getting to work

“And I can tell you that economic growth can be achieved by our public officials if they just do their job. But they have to ignore polls. They can’t focus on focus groups. And they have to overcome the fear of re-election or criticism.”

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
