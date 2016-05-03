Akron Councilman Wants To Hear More from Akron Schools

At least one member of Akron City Council is calling for better communication with Akron school officials when it comes to long-term construction plans for the school district.

The 7th Ward’s Donnie Kammer was direct. During a Planning Committee meeting with school leaders, he said that while tens of millions of dollars are being spent on some building projects, he’s heard nothing for years about upgrades for schools in his ward and some other parts of the city.

And, he says, as Akron continues to lose population, that is worrisome.

“When I’m having a conversation with people when they are leaving -- their kids are getting the age of 9, 10, 11, 12. And the reasons why their leaving,that has to do with schools.”

In 2003, Akron voters OK’d a quarter percent city income tax increase to raise $800 million for school renovations and construction

Schools spokesman Mark Williamson says communication with the city is active and effective.