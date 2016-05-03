© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Advocates Enlist Students to Voice Their Support for Ohio Charter Schools

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 3, 2016 at 6:47 PM EDT
photo of charter school advocates
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Charter school advocates brought out a group of supporters who aren’t always heard in the education debate: the students themselves.

Dozens of children cheered at a Statehouse rally in support of charter schools.

Republican Senate President Keith Faber addressed the crowd, telling them that special interest groups are trying to shut down charter schools and end parent choice.

“I think moms and dads make far better decisions for their kids than some education bureaucrat in Columbus or worse yet Washington, D.C. I think moms and dads make better decisions than a teachers' union representative and certainly better decisions than politicians,” Faber said.

The rally was held just hours before a committee hearing on a bill that would increase e-school attendance accountability. The bill’s backer says Faber assigned it to a committee where it might have trouble passing.

