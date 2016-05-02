© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Sittenfeld Calls on his Supporters to Back his Former Rival

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published May 2, 2016 at 8:11 PM EDT
photo of P.G. Sittenfeld
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 A former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio is urging his followers to vote for the Democratic rival who beat him in the primary.  

Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld has released a video, saying he’s proud of the race he ran with former Gov. Ted Strickland.

“The Governor whooped my butt at the polls.”

Now Sittenfeld is urging his supporters to vote for Strickland, saying he’s well-known, well-liked and well-positioned to help Ohioans in the U.S. Senate.

The man Strickland will face this fall, Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, has released a video of his own. It features written anti-Strickland comments made by many of Sittenfeld’s supporters, most of whom were said before the primary. Recent polls show Strickland and Portman are in a tight race. 

Andrew Meyer
