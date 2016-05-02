© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Politics Aside, Cordray Says the Consumer Bureau is Helping Families

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 2, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT
Richard Cordray
STATE OF OHIO
/
STATE OF OHIO

The head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -- who's been viewed as about as a possible Democratic candidate for governor -- was back home in Ohio recently, talking about the role he hopes the Bureau continues to play up until and after this fall’s election. 

The bureau has taken action recently on student-loan servicers and debt collectors but has also come under fire from some wanting it to be tougher on, for example, for profit colleges and forced arbitration in individual cases. Ohio’s former Attorney General Richard Cordray has headed the CFPB since its creation.

 

“People can agree or disagree with particular things we may be doing. But as to whether there should be someone standing on the side of consumers and making sure that they’re treated fairly, I just think it speaks for itself.”

 

Cordray won’t comment on whether he wants to stay with the bureau, other than that he’s enjoying the work. He also wouldn’t talk about whether he’d like to run for office in Ohio again.

 

 

Cordray, who was in Columbus recently for a speech, said he knows there’s been a lot of politics around financial services reform all along.

 

Politics Aside, Cordray Says the Consumer Bureau is Helping Families
Cordray on politics and the CFPB

  “But I think when push comes to shove, when people look at the work that’s being done and the importance of it and the protections that it means for ordinary families across the country who struggle with issues like mortgages and credit cards and student loans, I think it does speak for itself.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayConsumer Financial Protection BureauOhio governorElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler