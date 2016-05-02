The head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -- who's been viewed as about as a possible Democratic candidate for governor -- was back home in Ohio recently, talking about the role he hopes the Bureau continues to play up until and after this fall’s election.

The bureau has taken action recently on student-loan servicers and debt collectors but has also come under fire from some wanting it to be tougher on, for example, for profit colleges and forced arbitration in individual cases. Ohio’s former Attorney General Richard Cordray has headed the CFPB since its creation.

“People can agree or disagree with particular things we may be doing. But as to whether there should be someone standing on the side of consumers and making sure that they’re treated fairly, I just think it speaks for itself.”

Cordray won’t comment on whether he wants to stay with the bureau, other than that he’s enjoying the work. He also wouldn’t talk about whether he’d like to run for office in Ohio again.

Cordray, who was in Columbus recently for a speech, said he knows there’s been a lot of politics around financial services reform all along.

Politics Aside, Cordray Says the Consumer Bureau is Helping Families Cordray on politics and the CFPB Listen • 0:16

“But I think when push comes to shove, when people look at the work that’s being done and the importance of it and the protections that it means for ordinary families across the country who struggle with issues like mortgages and credit cards and student loans, I think it does speak for itself.”