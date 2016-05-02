Ohio Senate Will Vote Soon on Upping the Alcohol Content of Beer

Ohio Senate leaders are expected to vote in the coming weeks on a measure that would increase the amount of alcohol allowed in beer from 12 to 15 percent.

The measure is included in H.B. 444 which allows certain liquor permit holders to provide free samples of beer, wine and liquor to paying customers of their establishments.

Adam Armstrong of the Ohio Beer Counsel says an increase to the alcohol by volume, or ABV, will benefit both producers and consumers.

“[Increasing] the ABV will only further help increase the number of breweries in Ohio," Armstrong said. "[It will] also increase the variety and creativity that Ohio breweries are putting out.”

The Ohio House recently passed a different bill that would allow Ohio-based distilleries to produce up to 100,000 gallons of liquor compared to 10,000 now. The bill would also allow those distilleries to apply for permits to operate as a bar and restaurant.