© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio GOP Prepares For the Republican National Convention in Cleveland

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 29, 2016 at 5:47 PM EDT
photo of ORP
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The elected members who run the state GOP have selected the delegates for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this summer.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges will be the delegation chairman. Other top party members will serve in key positions, including Tracey Winbush, the newly elected treasurer of the state central committee.

Winbush, a backer of Gov. John Kasich in his bid for the presidency, told the group it’s important to unify behind the Republican nominee, whoever that might end up being -- even if it’s Donald Trump, a man she has repeatedly lambasted on her radio show in Youngstown.

“No, I don’t like Trump. I don’t like Hillary more. And at the end of the day, I would rather have Trump than Hillary.”

Gary Burkholder, another member of the state central committee, is a strong critic of the state party’s leadership. Burkholder says he voted for Trump in the primary and thinks the frontrunner has gained so much traction because he realizes many don’t have a voice in the current political system.

“Part of the reason he’s had success is because the middle class, the everyday working individual says, 'What do I have to lose?' At least he’s talking to the issues, whether you agree or not, and he’s willing to tell it like it is.”

Ohio’s 66 GOP delegates are bound to Kasich because the winner of the Republican primary takes all in the Buckeye State. Borges says delegates should be thankful for that because they won’t be relentlessly lobbied by other candidates to change their votes before going into the convention this summer -- if Trump doesn’t have the 1,237 delegates he needs to clinch the nomination.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Republican National ConventionOhio Republican PartyOhio primary
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content