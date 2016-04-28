© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Akron Launches its Effort to Make Voting a Joy -- Again

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 28, 2016 at 1:38 PM EDT
Brainstorming for Joy of Voting
RICK SENFTEN
/
WKSU

Akron began its Joy of Voting project last night with a wall full of ideas ranging from guerilla theater at polling places to a community party and get-out-the vote competitions.

Citizen University is coordinating the effort in four cities nationwide: Akron, Philadelphia, Miami and Wichita. Eric Liu is the nonprofit’s founder. He says it’s all part of the effort to leave behind the “eat your vegetables” attitude toward voting, and to return to the raucous community celebrations that were once key part of Election Day.

Akron Launches its Effort to Make Voting a Joy -- Again
Local joy in an age of nasty national politics

 “So much of what is going on in national politics is so divisive right now and it is turning so many people off. And part of what we’re trying to do here is restore the sense of place and community and that local feeling of, ‘Hey, however you’re going to vote in national elections, just showing up to vote is what is means to be a citizen of Akron.”

Voter excitement ideas
Credit RICK SENFTEN / WKSU
/
WKSU
Ideas include street festivals, precinct competitions and even a "voting thermometer" filled with Jello.

Citizen University will pick five projects in each city to get up to $3,600. Liu acknowledges it’s not a huge amount, but says – combined with community energy -- it can generate a lot of joy around voting. The Knight Foundation is funding the efforts.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Citizen UniversityKnight FoundationEric Liu
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze