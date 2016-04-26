Cleveland City Council Passes Drone Legislation

Cleveland City Council has passed legislation which would help the Federal Aviation Administration enforce its restrictions on flying drones within city limits.

The Cleveland legislation mirrors FAA rules on operating both commercial and recreational drones, including the restrictions on flying them within a five-mile radius of an airport. And the legislation gives Cleveland police authorization to enforce federal rules. Mayor Frank Jackson must still sign the legislation. Attorney Matt Mishak is with the commercial drone operations company Dronewerx in Elyria. He says FAA regulations overrule local laws, but the agency is short on man-power to enforce them.

“Therefore the FAA has a document, a guide to local law enforcement where they’re seeking a partnership. The FAA has the jurisdiction, however the local law enforcement first responders are the first ones on the scene. They can gather evidence that can help the FAA in fleshing out unauthorized use of the aircraft if they haven’t registered it, if they’re flying it unsafe.”

Mishak says many other Ohio cities also have similar drone legislation pending.