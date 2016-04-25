© 2020 WKSU
Sen. Sherrod Brown Is On the List of Potential Clinton Running Mates, But Says He's Not Interested

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 25, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown is on the list of  potential running mates for Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton's presidential ticket --  though he has said repeatedly that he's not interested.

The New York Times and Washington Post list four other potential running mates, and cite Brown's strong ties to a swing state as a big-plus for the Clinton campaign.  They also point to his more liberal stance as a way to attract Bernie Sanders supporters.

Brown has said in recent months that he likes and respects both candidates, though he was an early endorser of Clinton. 

His office said he was not available for comment Sunday, but issued a statement from Brown repeating what he told WKSU last month, that does not want to be vice president and that he feels lucky be Ohio’s senator.

Government & Politicselection 2016Sherrod Brownvice presidentHillary Clinton
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
