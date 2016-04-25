Sen. Sherrod Brown Is On the List of Potential Clinton Running Mates, But Says He's Not Interested

Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown is on the list of potential running mates for Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton's presidential ticket -- though he has said repeatedly that he's not interested.

The New York Times and Washington Post list four other potential running mates, and cite Brown's strong ties to a swing state as a big-plus for the Clinton campaign. They also point to his more liberal stance as a way to attract Bernie Sanders supporters.

Brown has said in recent months that he likes and respects both candidates, though he was an early endorser of Clinton.

His office said he was not available for comment Sunday, but issued a statement from Brown repeating what he told WKSU last month, that does not want to be vice president and that he feels lucky be Ohio’s senator.