© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker May Introduce a Unisex-Bathroom Ban

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 22, 2016 at 5:32 PM EDT
John Becker
STATE OF OHIO

  A conservative Ohio lawmaker says he’s considering introducing a bill that would ban gender neutral bathrooms throughout the state. 

Republican Rep. John Becker says he’s hearing from constituents who tell him they think the state needs a law against unisex bathrooms in public places. He says he’s looking into what legislation, if any, is needed.

“Why isn’t this real simple? If you have male genitalia, you go in the men’s bathroom. If you have women’s genitalia, you go in the women’s bathroom. It’s unfortunate that legislation might be necessary to enforce common sense but that’s the world we live in.”

Becker’s comments come after North Carolina passed a controversial law barring transgender people from bathrooms and locker rooms that do not match the gender on their birth certificates.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. John BeckergenderbathroomsNorth Carolina
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content