Ohio's Senate President Says Changes Are Needed In the House's Medical Marijuana Bill

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 21, 2016 at 10:33 AM EDT
Photo of Ohio Senate president Keith Faber
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

 A bill to legalize medical marijuana in certain forms and under certain conditions is getting a lot of attention in the House. 

But the leader of the Senate is suggesting it might not get a warm welcome in his chamber.

Senate President Keith Faber says unless there are changes, the House’s medical marijuana bill could run into some problems.

“I don’t know anybody in the Senate, Republican or Democrat, that believes it ought to be criminal to give your child, who’s got epilepsy, cannaboid oil or a product," Faber said. "And frankly, I don’t know any prosecutor in Ohio who would prosecute that now. But you go to a completely different end of the spectrum when you talk about smoke-able products for things like chronic fatigue syndrome.”

Faber says he’s also concerned about creating a new state board rather than putting medical pot regulation under an existing state agency.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
