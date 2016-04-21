Ohio Considers Registering Pharmacy Technicians

Pharmacy technicians are the people who assist the pharmacists by, among other things, filling prescriptions and handling the transactions. State leaders are now looking into ways to add more oversight on the profession.

There are more than 42,000 pharmacy technicians in the state of Ohio. And while most are law-abiding citizens, some might be stealing from their own drug store.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require technicians to register with the state. As Ernie Boyd with the Ohio Pharmacists Association explains, this can help alert stores who might be on the verge of hiring someone who’s stolen drugs in the past but was sentenced to treatment instead of jail time.

“We found that that way of handling it doesn’t allow us on a police background check to really find all the people we need to keep out of the back of a pharmacy.”

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says technicians make up one-third of drug store thefts.