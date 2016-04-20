© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Religious Leaders Rally for Green Energy Policies at the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 20, 2016 at 6:42 PM EDT
Photo of Tony Minor
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Advocates in the fight for stronger green energy policies are highlighting a unique voice in their corner-faith leaders.

Religious leaders came to the Statehouse to show support for alternative and green energy standards, which state lawmakers froze in 2014. A new Senate bill would continue that freeze.

Rev. Tony Minor, from Community of Faith Assembly in Cleveland says supporting green energy protects God’s creation and helps the lower-income people by increasing jobs. He says Gov. John Kasich is also on the faith-leaders' side.

“I think he’s been going across the country and seeing that there are other states that have now surpassed Ohio in adopting these standards and I think he’s coming back to his home state and saying, ‘Hey, we fumbled the ball,’” Minor said.

Kasich has said an indefinite freeze of the standards in unacceptable.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
