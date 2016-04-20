Religious Leaders Rally for Green Energy Policies at the Ohio Statehouse

Advocates in the fight for stronger green energy policies are highlighting a unique voice in their corner-faith leaders.

Religious leaders came to the Statehouse to show support for alternative and green energy standards, which state lawmakers froze in 2014. A new Senate bill would continue that freeze.

Rev. Tony Minor, from Community of Faith Assembly in Cleveland says supporting green energy protects God’s creation and helps the lower-income people by increasing jobs. He says Gov. John Kasich is also on the faith-leaders' side.

“I think he’s been going across the country and seeing that there are other states that have now surpassed Ohio in adopting these standards and I think he’s coming back to his home state and saying, ‘Hey, we fumbled the ball,’” Minor said.

Kasich has said an indefinite freeze of the standards in unacceptable.