© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Urge Action From U.S. Senate On Empty Supreme Court Seat

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 20, 2016 at 6:28 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. Dan Ramos and Sen. Michael Skindell
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio Democrats are trying to turn up the heat on the U.S. Senate to take action on the empty Supreme Court seat.

State Democratic lawmakers are supporting a resolution – which has no force of law – that would call on the U.S. Senate to act on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination, Merrick Garland.

Polls show a majority of Americans wants the Senate to act, which means the issue actually could be helping Democrats like Ted Strickland, who’s going up against incumbent Republican Sen. Rob Portman in what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the country.

But Ohio Sen. Michael Skindell of Lakewood insists that his resolution is not about politics.

“We should not be concerned how it politically impacts a particular Senate race; the U.S. Senate should be doing its duty now,” Skindell said.

Portman has met with Garland but says voters should decide in November’s presidential election which political party they want making that nomination. Ohio's other senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, says voters already made that choice when they elected Barack Obama twice. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsMerrick GarlandMichael SkindellRob PortmanSherrod BrownU.S. Supreme Court
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content