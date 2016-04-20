Alzheimer's Activists Lobby For Funding, Public Awareness

The Alzheimer’s Association has been lobbying state lawmakers to increase awareness of the disease and lobby for more public money to fight it.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says 5 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The problem is very real and here in Ohio, 210,000 Ohioans are affected by Alzheimer's disease every day," Rosenberger said. "Another 594 serve as care givers.”

The state put about $5 million toward Alzheimer’s in the current two-year budget, which was an increase over the last budget. Officials say the state is going to offer online systematic dementia care training for care givers soon.

Ohio Department of Aging Director Bonnie Berman says the state will also be focusing on public awareness projects so Ohioans can recognize symptoms of the disease earlier.