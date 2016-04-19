Protestors Rally in Columbus for Statewide Public Transit Reform

A group of bus riders and union leaders from Cleveland was in Columbus today. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports the group is telling state lawmakers to dedicate more money to funding public transit.

Clevelanders for Public Transit, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and union representatives say the state needs to kick in more money to fund public transit.

Cleveland resident Sandra Ellington says many low-income people who depend on buses can’t afford the $85 pass she buys each month just to ride.

“We live in one of the richest countries in the world. There is no excuse for this," Ellington said. "We have got to figure out a way. We can’t do it on the backs of the working poor. That’s unacceptable in my book.”

The group is asking lawmakers to follow through on the Transit Needs Study by the Ohio Department of Transportation.