Ohio Lawmakers Have a Busy Week Ahead in Columbus

State lawmakers will be busy again this week with two major pieces of legislation and lots of other bills.

Hearings continue in the Senate on the capital bill, which earmarks $2.6 billion for construction and improvements at universities and schools and for local roads, bridges, water supply systems and other projects. Lawmakers want that signed by the end of the month.

And the members of a committee created to hear a bill legalizing medical use of marijuana have two hearings scheduled on that measure.

Lawmakers will also look over bills to bring back a limited sales tax holiday this August, like the one piloted last year, as well as proposals to require police departments to develop body-camera policies, to create a bicycle helmet law for kids under 16 and to establish a way to set up a sanctuary for injured deer.