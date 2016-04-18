© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Historic Portraits of Ohio Governors Could Be in Jeopardy

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 18, 2016 at 9:26 AM EDT
photo of Statehouse art
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Millions of dollars worth of precious art is on display at the Ohio Statehouse. And some of it is now being put in a highly trafficked area, not protected by glass or barriers.

There’s more than $20 million worth of art at the Ohio Statehouse: official portraits of Ohio’s governors are valued at more than $3 million. Some of those have been hung in a hallway, outside the Governor’s ceremonial office, just 67 inches from the ground where they could be easily touched. The Statehouse’s Luke Stedke says there’s not a plan, at this point, to put plexiglass or a barrier in front of the portraits.

“We actually had the architect of the capitol raise them because his initial design was a little bit lower. So we think with the increased security, having troopers at the different entrances should mitigate any risk.”

But Stedke admits there is not a trooper at the entrance where the portraits are hung. These portraits have been hung high on hearing room walls for the past couple of decades. 

