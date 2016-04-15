© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Push for More Oversight on Insurance Mergers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 15, 2016 at 5:04 PM EDT
photo of Jenna McGuiness
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democratic state lawmakers say the state should hold public hearings on potential mergers involving four of the five largest insurance companies in the country.

Columbus-area resident Jenna McGuiness has a chronically ill child. She worries about her health insurance company merging with another and changing the terms of her policy.

“If insurance premiums continue to raise, if we have less consumer choice, we may not be able to go to the physicians we currently see. We may not be able to go the hospitals we currently visit, and I think that’s a real important thing for people to consider.”

Democratic House Rep. Heather Bischoff and Democratic State Sen. Edna Brown are calling on fellow lawmakers to push for public hearings before the Ohio Department of Insurance on potential health insurance company mergers – such as one proposed between Anthem and Cigna. They say the merger could eliminate competition in six Ohio cities.

The Ohio Department of Insurance says anyone who is interested in proposed insurance mergers is welcome to submit comments online, but the department does not hold public hearings on those matters. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsinsuranceHeather BischoffEdna Brown
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles