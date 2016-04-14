Cleveland Community Police Commission Loses Another Member

Cleveland’s Community Police Commission has lost another member – this time one of its co-chairs, Craig Boise, dean of the Cleveland Marshall College of Law.

Boise announced Thursday that he’s leaving Cleveland at the end of June to become dean of the Syracuse University law school.

This leaves another hole in Cleveland’s Community Police Commission, which was formed as a result of the consent decree the city signed with the U.S. Justice Department last year. Thirteen members were appointed to the commission back in September, down to 11 now.

The Rev. Max Rodas resigned in January, followed by Sgt. Timothy Higgins, one of the commission’s three police association representatives. Higgins has been replaced by Sgt. Deidre Jones of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Boise submitted a letter of resignation in January, telling Mayor Frank Jackson that “structural and resource issues within the commission make it difficult to fulfill the commission’s mandate." He withdrew the letter days later.

Rodas’ spot is still unfilled, and commission co-chair Mario Clopton says it’s up to Mayor Jackson to fill any vacancies.