Procedural Move Could Stall Ohio Charter School Attendance Reform Bill

Some controversy surrounds a bill to create tougher standards on attendance and record-keeping for e-schools.

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni of the Youngstown area has introduced a bill that would create strict attendance standards for online charter schools.

This is to make sure these e-schools don’t overbill the state based on inflated attendance numbers, which has happened recently.

Schiavoni was surprised to learn his bill is not going to the Education Committee, who’s GOP chairwoman seemed to support the idea of reform. Instead the bill will go to the Finance Committee, which could delay and stop the bill completely.

“We are trying to determine education policy; it should be in the Education Ccommittee,” Schiavoni said.

Republican Senate President Keith Faber defends his decision to assign it to finance, saying the bill deals with funding issues so that's where it belongs.