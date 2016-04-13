© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Procedural Move Could Stall Ohio Charter School Attendance Reform Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 13, 2016 at 6:46 PM EDT
Photo of Faber and Schiavoni
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Some controversy surrounds a bill to create tougher standards on attendance and record-keeping for e-schools. 

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni of the Youngstown area has introduced a bill that would create strict attendance standards for online charter schools.

This is to make sure these e-schools don’t overbill the state based on inflated attendance numbers, which has happened recently.

Schiavoni was surprised to learn his bill is not going to the Education Committee, who’s GOP chairwoman seemed to support the idea of reform. Instead the bill will go to the  Finance Committee, which could delay and stop the bill completely.

“We are trying to determine education policy; it should be in the Education Ccommittee,” Schiavoni said.

Republican Senate President Keith Faber defends his decision to assign it to finance, saying the bill deals with funding issues so that's where it belongs.

