© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel's Online Checkbook Earns National Recognition

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 13, 2016 at 1:57 PM EDT
Photo of Josh Mandel
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A national group says Ohio’s website that keeps track of government spending is one of the best tools for accountability in the country. 

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel touted his website OhioCheckbook.com for receiving the top rating from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, a government transparency advocate.

The website allows Ohioans to track local and state government spending.

Gov. John Kasich’s administration is working on a similar website. Mandel was asked if he thought it’d be redundant.

“In my opinion the more transparency the better,” said Mandel.

For its evaluation, PIRG says it only took spending into account and not other accountability issues that have been brought up such as JobsOhio and charter schools.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJosh MandelOhioCheckbook.comPIRGGovernment spending
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content