Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel's Online Checkbook Earns National Recognition

A national group says Ohio’s website that keeps track of government spending is one of the best tools for accountability in the country.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel touted his website OhioCheckbook.com for receiving the top rating from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, a government transparency advocate.

The website allows Ohioans to track local and state government spending.

Gov. John Kasich’s administration is working on a similar website. Mandel was asked if he thought it’d be redundant.

“In my opinion the more transparency the better,” said Mandel.

For its evaluation, PIRG says it only took spending into account and not other accountability issues that have been brought up such as JobsOhio and charter schools.