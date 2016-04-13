Ohio State Senator Says She's Concerned About a Planned Hunting Preserve's Proximity to the Highway

State regulators are saying yes to what is being called a “wild hunting preserve” in Trumbull County. One state lawmaker is raising concerns.

The idea is to create a large natural-cover setting near Vienna for deer and elk that would be brought in from commercial breeders to be hunted.

State Sen. Capri Cafaro has some questions --especially about safety.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture has just permitted a wildlife sanctuary where, essentially, it’s kind of confined hunting. They’re converting an old golf course. I’m actually going to go there on Friday to see what it’s all about, and how this is going operate because it is right next to a divided highway.”

The Highway is Route 82, and the golf course, closed in 2015, is Candywood. Cafaro says after she visits the proposed preserve, she will meet with Agriculture Department officials in Columbus on Monday.