Government & Politics

Ohio's New Capital Budget Envisions $1 Billion for Education

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 12, 2016 at 6:14 PM EDT
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

State lawmakers have rolled out a multi-billion dollar budget that will invest in construction and improvement projects ranging from roads to the arts. And leaders believe the bill could be signed by the end of the month. 

The capital budget bill doles out $2.6 billion to support improvement projects, and Republican leaders say it has more money than usual going to rural areas. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the capital budget is all about making investments in Ohio’s communities.

“Investments that make our community strong. Investments that make our state strong, especially when we look at the workforce. And that’s all encompassing.”

The bill includes $650 million for local school-building improvements, $428 million for higher education institutions, and $500 million to improve local roads, bridges and water-supply systems.

