Ohio Democratic Party Holds Rally to Raise Awareness of the Gender Pay Gap

The Ohio Democratic Party held a rally today in Akron to raise awareness of the gender pay gap. The event was a part of Equal Pay Day and featured a call for legislators to address the pay gap.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt were among attending.

Kurt says unequal pay for women has adverse effects on their lives and the economy.

“There’s over 600,000 households that are headed by women. So that’s 600,000 households that are being hurt by the fact that women are not paid the same. And that affects their family; it affects their ability to spend money on goods and services and ultimately affects the whole economy, as well as the poverty rate.”

Ohio Democrats say women in the state earn 78 cents on the dollar on average compared to men. That amounts to an annual gap of more than $10,000 for fulltime work.