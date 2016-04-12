Ohio Campaign Finance Bills Pick up Support

Two bills that would make more campaign finance reports available online are drawing praise from a public watchdog group.

Common Cause Ohio's Catherine Turcer says the bills would make campaign finance for local races more transparent.

“The local information is ... in file cabinets, so it’s all paper. What we need is access to this information online in a way that we can sort it and reporters can look at information more closely.”

But she says the bills from Rep. John Becker and Sen. Frank LaRose, both Republicans, don't go far enough. She'd like to see bank statements be required and independent expenditures reported.