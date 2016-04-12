© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Campaign Finance Bills Pick up Support

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 12, 2016 at 5:30 PM EDT
photo of Catherine Turcer
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 Two bills that would make more campaign finance reports available online are drawing praise from a public watchdog group.

Common Cause Ohio's Catherine Turcer says the bills would make campaign finance for local races more transparent.

“The local information is ... in file cabinets, so it’s all paper. What we need is access to this information online in a way that we can sort it and reporters can look at information more closely.”

But she says the bills from Rep. John Becker and Sen. Frank LaRose, both Republicans, don't go far enough. She'd like to see bank statements be required and independent expenditures reported.

Government & Politicscampaign finance reformCommon Cause OhioCatherine TurcerRep. John BeckerFrank LaRose
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
