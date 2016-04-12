Medical Marijuana Legalization Effort Hires Former Anti-Legalization Strategist to Lead Campaign

The national group gathering signatures for a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana is already planning for the fall ballot by naming its organizational team.

The list of people who are working for the Medical Marijuana Project looks like a who’s-who of statewide political campaigns, though some are taking different roles.

It will be headed by Brandon Lynaugh, the head of the anti-marijuana legalization effort that persuaded Ohio voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment last year.

Credit LINKED IN / LINKED IN Brandon Lynaugh is a political strategist and owner of the Strategic Public Partners Group. He's also leading one of Ohio's medical marijuana legalization efforts.

This campaign has also tapped a veteran former Statehouse-reporter-turned-speechwriter for Ohio State University President Michael Drake. Aaron Marshall will serve as communications manager.

Marshall and Lynaugh join a team of key Republican and Democratic political strategists. And the team also includes at least one activist that has worked with the Ohio Rights Group, the organization that’s been pushing for medical marijuana in Ohio for more than two decades.