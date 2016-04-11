© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Campaign Finance Modernization Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 11, 2016 at 5:16 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. John Becker
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

A conservative Republican state lawmaker has introduced a bill he says will modernize campaign finance reporting.

It’s the first bill the legislature has seen on campaign finance since the landmark Citizens United Supreme Court case in 2010.

Republican Rep. John Becker says a lot of the rules on reporting campaign financing are outdated and unnecessary. So he’s introduced a bill that would change those rules.

“The idea is to simplify the whole process so candidates don’t feel like they have to lawyer up to put their name on the ballot,” said Becker.

Becker’s bill would do away with some details about where funds come from and would not require candidates to report at all if they’ve raised less than $2,000. It would also phase in electronic filing so in the future, all contributions, even those to local candidates, could be viewed online.

Becker’s bill has three co-sponsors, all conservative Republicans. It has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
