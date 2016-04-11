Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Head Steps Down

The leader of Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is stepping down after five years in the position.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to him on his way out of the office.

Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Administrator Steve Buehrer made more than 300 official appearances and speaking engagements around the state. He said it was important to travel Ohio and meet with employees and employers face-to-face.

“We may not always be perfect," Buehrer said. "They still might not like a decision they get from the industrial commission or maybe from the bureau but at the end of the day I think they understand that we’re trying to help them, trying to make the system better and that’s really the victory.”

Buehrer also touts some of the lowest employer rates in 40 years and the injury rate dropping 10 percent during his tenure, which also saw the settlement of a case involving hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments to the BWC by employers.