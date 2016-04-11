© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Head Steps Down

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 11, 2016 at 5:04 PM EDT
Photo of Steve Buehrer
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The leader of Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is stepping down after five years in the position.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to him on his way out of the office.

Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Administrator Steve Buehrer made more than 300 official appearances and speaking engagements around the state. He said it was important to travel Ohio and meet with employees and employers face-to-face.

“We may not always be perfect," Buehrer said. "They still might not like a decision they get from the industrial commission or maybe from the bureau but at the end of the day I think they understand that we’re trying to help them, trying to make the system better and that’s really the victory.”

Buehrer also touts some of the lowest employer rates in 40 years and the injury rate dropping 10 percent during his tenure, which also saw the settlement of a case involving hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments to the BWC by employers.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
