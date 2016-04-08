© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Second Plan to Legalize Medical Marijuana in Ohio Clears Hurdle In Run for the Fall Ballot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 8, 2016 at 8:25 PM EDT
PHOTO OF DON WIRTHSHAFTER
DON WIRTHSHAFTER
/
TWITTER

Ohio’s attorney general has given the go-ahead on the next step for putting another ballot issue to legalize medical marijuana on the fall ballot. 

Athens attorney Don Wirtshafter says this proposal is different than the one backed by the national Marijuana Policy Project, which got approval to gather signatures for its ballot issue last week. 

“The other petition is trying to enshrine a business model into the Ohio Constitution as was done with casinos," Wirtshafter said. "This year, it’s 15 monopolies that are going to own the business in Ohio’s future.” 

Wirtshafter says his group’s plan would legalize medical marijuana and hemp production but would allow Ohioans, not doctors, to determine whether they have a condition that might be helped by using the cannabis.

The plan, if passed by voters, would allow the Ohio legislature to set up rules for distribution.

Jo Ingles
